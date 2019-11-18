Livescore Match Center
18/11/19
22:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Ireland
0 : 0
Denmark
2nd Half
- 49:48
Lasse Schoene
33'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
3
16
Cross Attacks
18
5
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
2
14
Throwins
8
3
Medical Treatment
6
0
Yellow Cards
1
