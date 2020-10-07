Livescore Match Center
07/10/20
21:45
Friendly Games:
Friendly International
Italy
2 : 0
Moldova
1st Half
- 26:27
Catalin Carp
3'
18'
Bryan Cristante
1 - 0
23'
Francesco Caputo
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
3
1
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
3
2
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
2
Offsides
1
69%
Ball Possession
31%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
