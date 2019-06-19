19/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
Japan W
0 : 1
England W
2nd Half
- 72:02
0 - 1
Ellen White
14'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
15
2
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
6
2
Shots on Goal
6
2
Substitutions
1
17
Throwins
21
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019