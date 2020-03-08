Livescore Match Center
08/03/20
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Lille
1 : 0
Lyon
Half Time
33'
Loic Remy
1 - 0
45'
Loic Remy
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
5
11
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
1
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
