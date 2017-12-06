|06/12/17
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Liverpool
|3 : 0
|Spartak Moscow
|1st Half - 33:16
|Venue: Anfield.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 54,074.
Referee : Szymon Marciniak (POL).
Assistant referees : Paweł Sokolnicki (POL) & Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL).
Fourth official : Radosław Siejka (POL).
MATCH SUMMARY : Liverpool will qualify with a draw, & will be sure of 1st place with a win. Spartak would be through with a win or 3rd with any other result. Both sides are sure of a #UEL place at worst.