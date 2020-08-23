Livescore Match Center
23/08/20
16:00
France:
Ligue 1
Lorient
1 : 1
Strasbourg
2nd Half
- 53:12
0 - 1
Mehdi Chahiri
30'
Mohamed Simakan
37'
51'
Yoane Wissa
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
6
10
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
11
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
