07/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
*
Manchester City
2 : 1
Real Madrid
2nd Half
- 70:01
First Leg. 2-1 agg. 4-2
9'
Raheem Sterling
1 - 0
1 - 1
Karim Benzema
28'
68'
Gabriel Jesus
2 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
2
6
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
7
8
Fouls
1
5
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
4
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
5
5
Shots off Goal
2
7
Shots on Goal
4
1
Substitutions
1
17
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
