17/09/20
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Marseille
0 : 1
Saint Etienne
1st Half
- 13:14
0 - 1
Romain Hamouma
6'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
2
0
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
6
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
0
