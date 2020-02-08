Livescore Match Center
08/02/20
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Metz
1 : 2
Bordeaux
Finished
2'
Ibrahima Niane
1 - 0
8'
Vincent Pajot
39'
Habib Maiga
Ui-jo Hwang
41'
1 - 1
Toma Basic
51'
Nicolas De Preville
62'
80'
Alexandre Oukidja
1 - 2
Remi Oudin
84'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
13
3
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
42
5
Fouls
14
17
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
2
11
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
3
33%
Ball Possession
67%
1
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
4
Shots off Goal
5
4
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
7
Throwins
12
5
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
2
