|14/05/18
|21:00
|Europe (UEFA): U17 Championship - Quarter Finals
|Netherlands (U17)
|1 : 1
|Rep. Of Ireland (U17)
|2nd Half - 75:47
|Knock out.
Venue: Chesterfield FC Stadium, Chesterfield.
Referee : Zbynek Proske (CZE).
Assistant referees : Vytis Snarskis (LTU) & Volodymyr Vysotskyi (UKR).
Fourth official : Vilhjalmur Thorarinsson (ISL).
MATCH SUMMARY : Netherlands face Ireland in last quarterfinal. Netherlands won all GROUP games. Ireland beat Denmark and Bosnians after Belgium loss. Both teams lose quarterfinals in 2017. Winners face hosts England on Thursday.