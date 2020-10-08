Livescore Match Center
08/10/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Playoff Round
Norway
0 : 0
Serbia
Half Time
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
13
5
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
