23/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
Paris Saint Germain
0 : 1
Bayern Munich
2nd Half
- 59:57
Alphonso Davies
28'
52'
Leandro Daniel Paredes
Serge Gnabry
52'
Niklas Suele
56'
0 - 1
Kingsley Coman
59'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
2
8
Cross Attacks
21
8
Fouls
14
14
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
36%
Ball Possession
64%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
18
Throwins
18
2
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
3
