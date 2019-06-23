23/06/19
22:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Group Stage
Qatar
0 : 1
Argentina
Half Time
0 - 1
Lautaro Martinez
4'
Giovani Lo Celso
42'
Juan Foyth
44'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
9
7
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
0
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
7
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
