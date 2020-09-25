Livescore Match Center
25/09/20
10:30
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Qingdao Huanghai
1 : 0
Tianjin Teda
2nd Half
- 46:23
Honglue Zhao
2'
37'
Xiang Gao
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
11
10
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
6
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement