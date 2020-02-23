Livescore Match Center
23/02/20
18:05
France:
Ligue 1
Rennes
2 : 1
Nimes
2nd Half
- 90:00+
0 - 1
Nolan Roux
1'
7'
M'baye Niang
1 - 1
Anthony Briancon
53'
Gaetan Paquiez
68'
89'
M'baye Niang
2 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
4
Blocked Shots
4
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
12
Cross Attacks
3
6
Fouls
1
3
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
2
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement