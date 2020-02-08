Livescore Match Center
08/02/20
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Rennes
0 : 0
Stade Brestois 29
Finished
Yoann Court
23'
46'
Jeremy Morel
Gaetan Charbonnier
51'
52'
James Lea Siliki
Mathias Autret
75'
Paul Lasne
89'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
6
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
1
22
Cross Attacks
11
6
Fouls
14
14
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
8
2
Offsides
0
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
7
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
16
Throwins
17
4
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
4
