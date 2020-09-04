Livescore Match Center
04/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League B
Romania
1 : 1
Northern Ireland
Finished
Josh Magennis
13'
25'
George Puscas
1 - 0
Corry Evans
33'
Josh Magennis
39'
42'
Ianis Hagi
78'
Dan Nistor
1 - 1
Gavin Whyte
86'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
0
22
Cross Attacks
15
19
Fouls
18
20
Free Kicks
21
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
11
2
Offsides
2
70%
Ball Possession
30%
0
Red Cards
1
3
Goalkeeper Saves
8
6
Shots off Goal
1
9
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
24
Throwins
16
4
Medical Treatment
8
2
Yellow Cards
1
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
