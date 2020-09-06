Livescore Match Center
06/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League B
Serbia
0 : 0
Turkey
Finished
Yusuf Yazici
37'
45'
Aleksandar Kolarov
49'
Aleksandar Kolarov
62'
Dusan Tadic
62'
Filip Kostic
Ozan Kabak
79'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
3
6
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
2
21
Cross Attacks
19
16
Fouls
16
16
Free Kicks
16
0
Goals
0
10
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
0
56%
Ball Possession
44%
1
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
7
1
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
18
Throwins
14
4
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
