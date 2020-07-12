Livescore Match Center
12/07/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Sevilla
1 : 0
Mallorca
2nd Half
- 62:44
Ante Budimir
36'
41'
Lucas Ocampos (pen)
1 - 0
45'
Joan Jordan
Fran Gamez
53'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
1
11
Cross Attacks
9
8
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
0
70%
Ball Possession
30%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
11
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
advertisement