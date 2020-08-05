Livescore Match Center
05/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Shandong Luneng
0 : 0
Shanghai Shenhua
1st Half
- 31:52
Alexander N'doumbou
15'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
10
5
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement