20/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Shenzhen Ruby FC
2 : 0
Dalian Aerbin
2nd Half
- 46:28
12'
Lin Gao
1 - 0
21'
Harold Preciado
2 - 0
Shuai Li
38'
Marek Hamsik
45'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
10
Cross Attacks
11
10
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
10
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
1
8
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
