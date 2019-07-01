01/07/19
19:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
South Africa
0 : 0
Morocco
1st Half
- 18:41
18'
Themba Zwane
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
3
4
Fouls
2
4
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
2
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
