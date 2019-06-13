13/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
South Africa W
0 : 1
China W
2nd Half
- 61:45
0 - 1
Ying Li
40'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
17
0
Fouls
10
12
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
1
11
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
2
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
9
0
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
25
Throwins
24
6
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
