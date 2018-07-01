|01/07/18
|17:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Round 16
|Spain
|1 : 0
|Russia
|1st Half - 18:56
|Knock out.
Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 78,011.
Sidelined Players: Igor Smolnikov is banned after his red card versus Uruguay. Since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia have never beaten Spain (D2, L4).
However, in their most recent encounter Russia earned a 3-3 draw during a friendly in November. Spain have scored 10 goals in their last 3 games against Russia, 7 during 2 matches at Euro 2008, & 3 in Novembers friendly.