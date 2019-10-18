Livescore Match Center
18/10/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Tianjin Songjiang
2 : 0
Wuhan Zall
Half Time
17'
Alan
1 - 0
26'
Chenglin Zhang
2 - 0
29'
Lisheng Liao
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
4
9
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
11
Throwins
7
4
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
