12/07/20
20:30
Italy:
Serie A
Udinese
1 : 1
Sampdoria
1st Half
- 44:27
Albin Ekdal
25'
Emil Audero
37'
37'
Kevin Lasagna
1 - 0
1 - 1
45'+1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
8
3
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
