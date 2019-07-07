07/07/19
18:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Final
USA W
2 : 0
Netherlands W
2nd Half
- 79:37
Sherida Spitse
10'
42'
Abby Dahlkemper
Stefanie Van Der Gragt
60'
61'
Megan Rapinoe (pen)
1 - 0
69'
Rose Lavelle
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
7
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
3
25
Cross Attacks
9
6
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
7
3
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
5
3
Shots off Goal
3
7
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
2
33
Throwins
24
8
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
2
