11/07/20
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Valladolid
0 : 1
Barcelona
1st Half
- 22:40
0 - 1
Arturo Vidal
15'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
1
Cross Attacks
1
2
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
81%
Ball Possession
19%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
