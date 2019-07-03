03/07/19
03:30
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Final Stage
Brazil
1 : 0
Argentina
2nd Half
- 58:52
Nicolas Tagliafico
9'
19'
Gabriel Jesus
1 - 0
Marcos Acuna
40'
40'
Dani Alves
Juan Foyth
56'
Lautaro Martinez
58'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
4
3
Corner Kicks
1
4
Counter Attacks
2
9
Cross Attacks
11
9
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
14
6
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
4
