Livescore Match Center
19/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
Lyon
0 : 2
Bayern Munich
2nd Half
- 62:27
0 - 1
Serge Gnabry
18'
0 - 2
Serge Gnabry
33'
35'
Marcelo
42'
Fernando Marcal
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
4
3
Corner Kicks
4
3
Counter Attacks
2
9
Cross Attacks
14
6
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
1
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
8
2
Substitutions
2
18
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement