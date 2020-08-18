Livescore Match Center
18/08/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Final Stage
RB Leipzig
0 : 2
Paris Saint Germain
Half Time
0 - 1
Marquinhos
13'
0 - 2
Angel Di Maria
42'
Presnel Kimpembe
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
3
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
11
15
Fouls
7
9
Free Kicks
15
0
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
2
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
1
