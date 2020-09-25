Livescore Match Center
25/09/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Wuhan Zall
0 : 2
Hebei Zhongji
Finished
0 - 1
Mohamed Buya Turay
7'
Hongbo Yin
63'
Ximing Pan
71'
Yaxiong Bao
79'
0 - 2
Marcao
86'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
4
Blocked Shots
0
7
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
2
25
Cross Attacks
12
13
Fouls
16
19
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
3
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
4
Shots off Goal
6
3
Shots on Goal
6
5
Substitutions
1
19
Throwins
10
3
Medical Treatment
15
0
Yellow Cards
3
